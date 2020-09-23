We admire anyone with the skills to fix their own car, but this technique looks a little too creative to be safe. This picture was snapped right along Route 5 in Oneida.

You don't have to be an OSHA representative to know propping a car up, sideways, with a few two by fours is not the best way to get to the underside of your vehicle. Yes, it's probably a little easier than working in an enclosed space under your car but...you know, GRAVITY.

Although, in this guy's defense, there look to be some key parts missing from the vehicle - like the wheel axles, and, is that the engine under a tarp?

Maybe we're misunderstanding the whole thing. Could it be this is actually a fantastic example of recycling: an automotive lean-to. It's actually a shelter, not a car project.

Does this qualify as redneck? Or is it insanity? Creativity?

Credit: Mike Lennon

What's the craziest thing you've ever seen someone do with a car?

