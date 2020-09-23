Will Walmart in Utica, Rome, Herkimer, New Hartford, and Syracus start using drones to deliver COVID-19 test kits?

The NY Post is reporting that Walmart will now run a pilot project to deliver self-collection test kits for the coronavirus through automated drones at customers’ doorsteps. Will this be in New York any time sooon though? Actually, yes, in some ways.

Walmart will test-deliver collection kits in north Las Vegas from Tuesday and plans to conduct a trial run in Cheektowaga, NY, in early October.

The drones launched on Tuesday will drop the COVID-19 self-collection kits on driveways, front sidewalks or backyards of homes within a one-mile radius of designated Walmart stores."

Customers can self-administer the nasal swab and send back samples to Quest Diagnostics for testing.

Walmart has also teamed up with Zipline to make on-demand deliveries of select health and wellness products near its headquarters in northwest Arkansas.

Walmart is Removing One-Way Aisles, Single Entrances at Stores

Walmart said it would resume two-way shopping in all of its 4,753 U.S. stores at the beginning of October and also reopen some additional store entrances that had been closed temporarily to help control the flow of customer traffic. Walmart will keep in place other safety measures like plastic shields at registers, requiring customers to wear masks and spraying shopping carts after each use.

A spokesperson for the company said that they take the virus, and the safety of their customers seriously. Because customers are following the rules, they as a retailer can bring back two-way aisles and dual entrances.