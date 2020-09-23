Virtual Trick-Or-Treating for Real Candy? It’s a Thing!

A few months ago, many of us had no idea what the Halloween season would bring. As expected, it's not shocking that a new way to trick-or-treat virtually was created.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for parents about Halloween trick-or-treating.

They say people should avoid high-risk activities like traditional trick-or-treating, as well as:

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

As an alternative to traditional Halloween festivities, Mars Candy has created Treat Town to have a safe trick-or-treating experience with family around the neighborhood.

According to their website, there's a few steps you have to take before the launch and when more details are released on October 1st:

Decorate your virtual door, help your kids create spooky monster avatars, and invite your neighbors to join the fun. Starting 10/01/20, sign up at Treat-Town.com or through the app.

Purchase your favorite candy! Buy virtual candy credits that your trick-or-treaters can redeem for real candy, from brands like M&Ms, Skittles, Twix, Snickers and many more.

The website says participants will be able to virtually trick-or-treat not only in their neighborhoods, but all over the country.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If Halloween isn't on the agenda for your family this year, is this something you'd take part in? Let us know, text us inside our app!