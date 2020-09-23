Virtual Trick-Or-Treating for Real Candy? It’s a Thing!
A few months ago, many of us had no idea what the Halloween season would bring. As expected, it's not shocking that a new way to trick-or-treat virtually was created.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for parents about Halloween trick-or-treating.
They say people should avoid high-risk activities like traditional trick-or-treating, as well as:
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
As an alternative to traditional Halloween festivities, Mars Candy has created Treat Town to have a safe trick-or-treating experience with family around the neighborhood.
According to their website, there's a few steps you have to take before the launch and when more details are released on October 1st:
- Decorate your virtual door, help your kids create spooky monster avatars, and invite your neighbors to join the fun. Starting 10/01/20, sign up at Treat-Town.com or through the app.
Purchase your favorite candy! Buy virtual candy credits that your trick-or-treaters can redeem for real candy, from brands like M&Ms, Skittles, Twix, Snickers and many more.
The website says participants will be able to virtually trick-or-treat not only in their neighborhoods, but all over the country.
As the world’s largest candy-maker, creating better moments that make people smile is important to us, especially for holiday traditions we all love. This year, @marswrigley will be launching TREAT TOWN, the world’s first-ever digital Halloween trick-or-treating experience. Starting October 1, you can virtually trick-or-treat – and redeem credits for candy at stores across the U.S. If you want to be the first to download the free app, click the link in bio. #TreatTown #Halloween #proudlymars
