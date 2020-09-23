The Many Surprising Benefits of Onion Juice

We know the health benefits of orange juice, with its great source of Vitamin C, and are high in Antioxidants. Have you ever thought about what onion and onion juice could do for you? Yes, I said ONION JUICE.

We know that onions can make you cry but what else can it do for you? The answer may surprise you?

With high quantities of sulfur, allicin, and other compounds, we know that onions can make short work of infections. But it may surprise you to find out that onion juice has actually been around for centuries treating thin, greying hair, and alopecia.

Onion juice provides the necessary nourishment in the form of enzymes, vitamins, and minerals. This hardy vegetable also helps reduce inflammation and remove hydrogen peroxide.

So how do you extract onion juice? It's easier than you might think. You just peel the onion and either blend it into a smooth paste or grate it and strain off the juice through a sieve.

Here's how it can treat alopecia: Mix the henna according to the directions on the package and combine it with the onion juice. Massage the mixture into your scalp, leave in on for one or two hours (don't make any social plans), and then wash your hair as normal.

If you apply it on a weekly basis, you will see results in about three to four months. That's only a few of the things that onion juice can do for you, go here to see more of its benefits.