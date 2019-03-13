A Second Fire Breaks Out In Herkimer

First, a bar on North Washington Street was fully engulfed in flames then came word of a second fire in Herkimer.

Altrux Fire

WKTV reports Altrux on Route 28 is on fire. Fire crews are scrambling to get it under control while also dealing with fire at Ole VI.

There is no word on the cause of this fire. Stephanie Barowski, ACO says:

The Altrux owner was and is on the scene and is okay, there are no windows in the building so they are cutting holes from the rooftop right now.

We'll keep you updated as we get more information.