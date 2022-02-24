After being held in October last year, the Boilermaker Road Race is returning to its traditional July date.

The 45th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10.

"After two challenging years, the Boilermaker is eager to get back to our traditional second Sunday in July race date and what we hope will be a pathway to normalcy," said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker President. "We are eternally grateful for the unyielding support of our sponsors who have helped carry us through the pandemic and for the opportunity to bring back many of the unique elements of the Boilermaker that combine to make it so special."

Priority registration opens on March 3 at noon and runs through March 10 at Boilermaker.com That includes runners who completed any of the 2021 races, including the virtual events.

Open registration will begin on March 11 at noon until the race caps are reached or until July 5.

The race caps are 14,500 for the 15K and 4,500 for the 5K.

Runners must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the race, but Boilermaker officials are hoping there will be no need for restrictions by the time July rolls around.

The Health and Fitness Expo will return to Mohawk Valley Community College on July 8 and 9 and the Saranac Post-Race party will open to runners and spectators.

Events to be held Boilermaker week include the Youth Olympics and the Boilermaker Kids Run.

The official 2022 race logo was also unveiled, commemorating the race's 45th anniversary.

The logo was designed by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Designs of Utica.

For more information on Boilermaker Weekend, visit Boilermaker.com

