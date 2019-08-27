A Man Has Climbed To The Top Of The Utica Tower

In the city of Utica, one man has climbed the top of the Utica Tower. This of course is highly illegal.

CNYHomePage reports that the person is reported to be just sitting on the top of the tower.

Utica Police and Fire Department is on the scene of the UTICA sign in North Utica where a man has climbed to the top of the tower. The four sided tower is off the bike path, adjacent to the Erie/Barge Canal. Fire officials say that it is an active situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here's how to safely view the tower: