Eddie Murphy basically saved Saturday Night Live after the show’s original cast and creator left following SNL’s fifth season. For several years, the show was anchored around his incredible comedic presence, uncanny impressions, and enormous star power.

When Murphy left the show in 1984 to pursue film projects, he didn’t look back. In fact, he never returned to SNL for decades. It could have been because Murphy just didn’t want to be associated with SNL any more, or the fact that his version of SNL had nothing to do with producer Lorne Michaels, who returned to the show shortly after Murphy left and has remained in charge ever since. Whatever the reason, his only appearance in any form associated with SNL came in 2015 with a brief appearance on the show’s 40th anniversary special:

So that makes this very big SNL news. NBC announced that Murphy is returning to host the show for the firs time since 1984. His show has no musical guest announced at the moment; here’s the rest of the fall SNL lineup so far:

September 28: Woody Harrelson / Billie Eilish

October 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge / Taylor Swift

October 12: David Harbour / Camila Cabello

November 2: Kristen Stewart/ Musical Guest TBA

Murphy will be promoting his upcoming Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name.