9 Unique Pumpkin Patches In CNY

There are plenty of pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York. Here's a look at 9 amazing ones to schedule a fall visit too.

1) Brightwater Farms: Address: 1113 Herkimer Rd, Utica, NY 13502, Phone Number: (315) 266-0290

2) Critz Farms and Critz Farms Brewing & Cider Co.: Address: 3232 Rippleton Rd, Cazenovia, NY 13035, Phone Number: (315) 662-3355, Website: , Opens 11 A.M. through 6 P.M. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday's on Thursday's and Friday's its 11 A.M. through 9 P.M., and on Saturday's its 11 A.M. through 10 P.M.

3) Cullen Pumpkin Farm: Address: 587 Cullen Rd, Richfield Springs, NY 13439, Phone Number: (315) 867-3878

4) Highland Pumpkin Farm: Address: 653 Co Hwy 25, Richfield Springs, NY 13439, Phone Number: (315) 868-4137

5) Pumpkin Junction: Address: 2188 Graffenburg Rd, Sauquoit, NY 13456, Phone Number: (315) 794-4604, Opens 9 A.M. through 8 P.M. everyday.

6) Scruff and Pups: Address: 3769 Hwy 20, Richfield Springs, NY 13439, Phone Number: (315) 717-3732, Opens: 10 A.M. through 7 P.M. everyday.

7) Skeeterboro Farms: Address: 6799 Rome-Westmoreland Rd, Rome, NY 13440, Phone Number: (315) 225-7947, Opens 11 A.M. through 7 P.M. on weekdays, and on weekends it's 11 A.M. through 10 P.M.

8) The Pumpkin Patch: Address: 7169 Island Rd, Cicero, NY 13039, Phone Number: (315) 699-2200, Opens 3 P.M. through 6 P.M. on Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's, on weekends it's 11 A.M. through 6 P.M., Monday's and Tuesday's is closed.

9) Wood Creek Hollow Haunted Hayride & Corn Maze: Address: 3851 Wood Creek Rd, Rome, NY 13440, Phone Number: (315) 271-9478, Opens 9 A.M. through 6 P.M. only on Sunday's though.