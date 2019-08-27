The New York State Attorney General says some big-name dollar stores are paying some big-dollar fines following an investigation that began more than three years ago.

The attorney general's office says Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will pay $1.2 million in fines and damages for selling expired products.

Attorney General Letitia James says an undercover investigation that started in March 2016 found sales of expired over-the-counter drugs, obsolete motor oil and a failure to comply with the state bottle deposit law.

In a news release, the Attorney General’s office says investigators found over-the-counter drugs that were months beyond their expiration dates on the store shelves at a number of Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

Investigators also say they found a variety of Dollar General-branded motor oils for sale that were not suitable for most automobile engines built after 1930! The store brand oil bottles used same or similar descriptions as products from other brands that ARE suitable for today’s engines and were put next to the other brands on store shelves.

If you don't drive a Duesenberg Model J or Bugatti Type 35B, the Attorney General says people who purchased obsolete motor oil may file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755 to have a form mailed to you.