We've seen too many people affected by Opioid Use Disorder. We want to help change what people think about the disorder.

Opioid Use Disorder is a serious problem in Central New York, affecting people of every age, background, and race. What's worse, the stigma around the disorder prevents people from getting the help they need. We want to change that, and we need your help.

Here's what we know: people with substance use disorders look just like you and me. They're moms and dads, brothers and sisters, and sons and daughters. There's no "typical" person who experiences this disease - and it doesn't just affect the individual; it impacts their entire family and circle of friends.

The truth is, no matter what form this disorder takes, it dramatically affects the brain of the affected person. They can't just stop. It's not about willpower alone - they need real help to recover.

One of the obstacles to treatment is the stigma around substance abuse disorder, and the shame that comes along with it. That stigma prevents people from seeking help. Maybe you're thinking "it's not that bad" or "this can't be happening in my family." We want you to know that help is in your hands, and that help is free of judgement.

Just text "OPIOID" to 898211 for information and support for yourself or a loved one.

In an effort to help end the stigma around Opioid Use Disorder, we want to share the stories of individuals or families that have experienced a substance abuse disorder. If you're willing to share your story, please reach out to XXXXXXX. Your story could help end the stigma, and maybe help save a life.

Remember, help is in your hands.