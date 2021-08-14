A cabin on wheels awaits you on a 60 acre nature sanctuary right here in Central New York. Check out and rent The Happy Camper Bus in Taberg.

Currently the listing is available on Airbnb September 2021 - many open dates in 2020.

Whether you’ve always wanted to stay in a skoolie, have considered building your own bus, van or tiny house or you’re just curious about what it’s like to stay in a tiny house, this is your chance at a fun experience in a one-of-a-kind setting." You remember riding the school bus as a kid. Now as an adult, you can “play” and “stay” in the Happy Camper Bus for a night, a week or a month!

The Happy Camper Bus has its own private campsite area with campfire ring. You can hike, relax, explore, reconnect to nature, and unplug from the world. This cabin on wheels has electricity, heat and a sawdust toilet. In addition, you have access to a shared detached full bathroom with shower.

You can even bring your pets.

We've had 9 rescue mutts, 3 rescue cats, a bunny and some fish over the years and love having kind guests come with their animal friends."

The only rules on pets are the following: Pets must be house trained, Pets cannot be left in any cabin alone unless crated, Pets must be up-to-date on all shots and be on flea and tick meds, and Dogs must also be friendly with people, children and other dogs.

On AirBnb, the rental price is listed as $140 a night. You can read more online here.

Check out the stunning photos of this rental:

The Happy Camper Bus In Taberg Is Your Ride To A Dream Vacation A cabin on wheels awaits you on a 60 acre nature sanctuary right here in Central New York. Check out and rent The Happy Camper Bus in Taberg. On AirBnb, the rental price is listed as $140 a night. You can read more online here . But now, check out these photos.

Feel Like A True Royal When You Purchase This Castle For Sale In Elmira New York This 10 bedroom castle is for sale for $99,000 with Shane Searfoss and Signature Properties

You Can Spend The Night At Rachel And Monica's Apartment From Friends Down In New York City Have you seen the Friends episode "The one with you sleeping over at Rachel and Monica's apartment own in New York City?" You can turn that episode of your imagination into reality.

