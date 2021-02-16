Prankster Puts Saranac Lake Ice Palace Up For Sale on Zillow

Want to live in one of the coolest homes in the Adirondacks? Someone put the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace up for sale.

The 4,000 square foot structure, made all out of ice each year, is located at 158 River Street in Saranac Lake. "In case anyone is wondering, this listing is a joke, and is intended to make you smile," the seller shared on Zillow.

Take a look at everything the Ice Palace has to offer, including a salute to essential workers and a reminder to mask up.

You better hurry, this place won't last long.

Ice Palace For Sale

If you're seriously interested in buying a home in Saranac Lake, there are several to choose from, including a $3.5 million vista on the lake with mountain views from every window.

The home, built in 2005, is setup as two fully functional living areas, one for the owner, with gourmet kitchen, master suite, 3 bedrooms, bathrooms, a relaxing Zen spa. The adjoining East side of the home offers a separate guest area with its own chefs kitchen, great room, deck/ porch, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, 60kw auxiliary generator.

The waterfront is very private and has a large finished two story boathouse with great room area and large sitting porch. There are also three deepwater slips, automatic garage doors. A well known deep water lake that has access to over 27 miles of the scenic Saranac Chain of lakes for boating, fishing and recreational opportunities at your doorstep.