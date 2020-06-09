Turning Stone Opening- What is Actually Open?

Turning Stone Resort

Wednesday is a big day at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

It's re-opening day following the COVID-19 shutdown. Gaming, restaurants, Bingo and other attractions are reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown.

It's re-opening day following the COVID-19 shutdown.

What can you do on day 1?

Play slots, table games, poker and Bingo. Visit award-winning restaurants, including Pino Bianco, TS Steakhouse, Wildflowers and Upstate Tavern. Enjoy a cold beer or craft cocktail at one our many bars.

Bowl at The Lanes and visit Top Golf Swing Suite at YBR Casino & Sports Book. Even enjoy a bit of Adirondack flare at Point Place Casino.

You can also play a round of golf at Shenendoah. Or get a deep-tissue massage at Skana.

It’s a phased reopening, so some venues and restaurants won’t open until a later date. For the complete list, click here. We look forward to seeing and serving you soon!