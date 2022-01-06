People Evacuated in Marcy After Serious Tanker Crash Leaks Gas

A propane tanker crash is causing major problems in Marcy including leaking gas, road closures, evacuations, and loss of power.

An LP Gas truck overturned on Old River Road in Marcy, across from the Walmart distribution center just after 9 AM on Thursday, February 6.

Old River Road has been shut down from Route 291 to Joe Kelly Memorial Highway.

The tanker began leaking gas and Utica HAZMAT was been called in, along with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Police, and New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

National Grid is cutting power to the area and people in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated through a reverse 911 call. Employees at the Walmart distribution center are also being told to leave.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area. "It's a serious issue," a New York State Trooper told a news employee who tried to access more information on the scene.

This is an ongoing story and we will update when we have more information.

