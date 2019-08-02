Here's the conclusion to the saga of the rogue gang of bison, which, by the way, is my new band name. Rogue Gang of Bison. We're opening next week for Jimmy Eat World.

Anyway...75 of the large livestock had escaped from the Bison Island Farm in the town of Sharon, east of Cooperstown, west of Schenectady, and southeast of Utica. The farm is owned by a couple named Brian Grubb and Susie Golembeski. There had been spottings in various towns, the bison had split up, and a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer had teamed up with police, and the owner of the buffalo, in an ongoing plan to corral the buffalo.

Well, with help of the owner and the team of experts, the buffalo are slowly making their way back home, lured by tasty apples dangled in front of them. The two groups that had split from the original herd have reformed into one. Here's a video Grubb posted on his Facebook page:

People have been flying drones over the herd, and that's not a good idea because it can frighten the animals, according to a report in the Albany Times Union.