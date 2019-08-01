UFO Sighting From Clayville Leaves Two With Missing Time

2 Clayville residents have reported sighting a UFO, and have experienced a feeling of missing time the night it happened. Usually most sightings don't have video, but this one does.

The UFO Sighting was reported to MUFON and published by UFO Stalker. It appears to have happened on July 19th 2019 around 10PM in Clayville. Here's what the report says:

We both expercienced 15 minutes of missing time the ufo was right over us it looked like a mothership.

A video is now going viral online with the sighting, which you can watch online.

The UFO's flight path was reported as stationary, and just hovering in the sky. It was around treetop height in the sky.

Do you have anymore insight to this report? Did you see something weird in the sky on July 19th 2019?