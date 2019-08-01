Enchanted Forest Water Safari Says Goodbye To Two Iconic Water Rides

Enchanted Forest Water Safari will be retiring two of their most iconic water rides at the end of the season.

The video was posted on their Facebook page, where they announced they will be saying goodbye to the Serengeti Surf Hill and the Killermanjaro; two rides at Water Safari that have been around at the park for over a decade.

Katie Wojdyla, owner and Marketing Coordinator confirmed to us via telephone that they are saying goodbye to the rides at the end of the current season, but couldn't speak about what will be replacing the rides.

All I can say is that we have a project in place. We could be announcing what that is as soon as next week, but I'm still waiting on some details.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari was just named the fourth best water park in the United States by TripAdvisor, a travel website.This is the sixth year in a row that the water park in Old Forge was named in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Attractions list of the top 25 water parks in the country.