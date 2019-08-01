Your iPhone Can Be Hacked Just By Receiving A Text

Researchers have found several security flaws in Apple's iOS software, and one of them allows a hacker to take control of your phone by simply sending you a text.

The Sun reports that this research was carried out by a team at Project Zero, Google's security research group. This group is designed to track down security vulnerabilities. Of the six flaws found by the team, Apple has now patched five. To protect yourself, experts say simply update to the latest version of iOS.

Four of the six – including the one not yet patched by Apple – allow a hacker to break into your phone by sending you an iMessage filled with malicious code. All you need to do is open the message and the cyber crook has remote access to your iPhone. From here, they can copy files like your photos, messages and possibly your bank details – or even crash your phone, wiping everything on it."

Apple urged users to update their iPhones to iOS 12.4, the latest version of its software, to fix the five patched bugs.