American Legion Post 920 in Ilion is making back to school shopping a lot easier for those in the combined Illion and Mohawk school districts, the Outreach Center in Utica, and the Herkimer Elementary School.

The Ilion Post will be giving away free school supplies to those in need. WKTV reports that donations have come from all over to help accomplish this. The Post has been accepting donations since May, and more are continuing to come in.

All the donations the post receives will be distributed to the children and schools in need on August 24th at 10:00AM.