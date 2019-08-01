107 Year Old NY Woman Shares Secret Of Long Life

What is the secret to living a long happy life? One woman who just turned 107 shares her thoughts: don't get married, and eat plenty of Italian food.

A New York woman named Louise Signore just turned 107 years old. She revealed two secrets to a long life: 1) Don't Get Married, 2) Italian Food.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,'” Louise Signore told CBS New York at her 107th birthday party Wednesday at the Bartow Community Center in the Bronx’s Coop City.

“Italian food. Italian food is very good for you,” Signore said. “I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.”

Syracuse.com reports that Louise has no cane, wheelchair, and goes out to do all of her shopping. The only medicine she takes is a high blood pressure pill, while her 102-year-old sister doesn’t take any.

So if you're married, try doubling up on the Italian food.