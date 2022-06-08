Rare Astrological Event Above New York State Friday

When you are out this weekend after sunset and before sunrise, look up! There is a rare opportunity to see 5 planets lined up overhead.
Starting this weekend, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned in planetary order!
There is something special about getting your first telescope as a kid. We recently gave our sons a small telescope and they love it! For some reason, our three-year-old son, Teddy, loves everything to do with the moon. Even on the cloudiest night, he wants to use the telescope to take a closer look at the moon.
Hopefully the weather is going to cooperate and we can get a clear, unobstructed look at the planets lining up. I have to admit, I will be trying to get a turn with the telescope (if the kids allow me to) to see what this rare cosmic phenomenon.
Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix
These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker
consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC)
to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Famous Singers from The Voice, Then + Now
Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular singers and stars of The Voice
. Blake Shelton
looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers.
Winners like Cassadee Pope
and Danielle Bradbery
wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons. The same can be said for Morgan Wallen
, a forgotten castmember from the show who's transformed more than anyone else on this list of The Voice
stars then and now.