Rare Astrological Event Above New York State Friday

When you are out this weekend after sunset and before sunrise, look up! There is a rare opportunity to see 5 planets lined up overhead.

Starting this weekend, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned in planetary order!

There is something special about getting your first telescope as a kid. We recently gave our sons a small telescope and they love it! For some reason, our three-year-old son, Teddy, loves everything to do with the moon. Even on the cloudiest night, he wants to use the telescope to take a closer look at the moon.

Hopefully the weather is going to cooperate and we can get a clear, unobstructed look at the planets lining up. I have to admit, I will be trying to get a turn with the telescope (if the kids allow me to) to see what this rare cosmic phenomenon.

Flops That Are Now Inexplicable Hits on Netflix These movies flopped hard in theaters. But Netflix subscribers can’t stop watching them.