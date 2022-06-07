An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia.

The news is being reported on Facebook with Madison County Fire Wire:

Caller states a jet went down in a field with large smoke"

Following up on their initial post, they have also reported that units are to stage and they are actively investigating.

Airports contacted for information. Nothing found yet. dispatch said Jet, sounds like the caller really didn’t know"

We will update this article with more information as it comes out. As of right now, this is a rumor on social media that is being actively investigated. This is still not a confirmed crash.

As of 8:58PM, no crafts are missing on the radar per Hancock Airport.

Animals Rescued from Horrific Conditions, Upstate Couple Charged Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray were arrested and charged with a number of crimes against animals for abandoning several dogs, cats and goats on a property where they used to live. The animals were found in horrific conditions in the town of Ephratah in Fulton County.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.