More than thirteen thousand tickets were issued by New York State Troopers over Memorial Day Weekend.

A breakdown of numbers shows the most frequent citation issued by Troopers throughout the holiday weekend was for speeding (3,562). The tally of 13,688 covered 6:00 Friday evening (May 27) through 3:00 Tuesday morning (May 31).

Each year, NYSP increase patrols and checkpoints looking for distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and other violations during holiday weekends.

While 26% of the tickets issued statewide were for speeding, there were 3,179 (or 23%) involving seal belt/child safety restraint violations.

Another 395 tickets were issued for distracted driving, along with 94 related to the state's Move Over Law.

In the Central New York Region, (Troop D - covering Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego Counties) there were 1,347 tickets issued. Of those, 301 were issued for seat belt/child restraint while 275 drivers for cited for speeding. Sixteen people were arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Troop D.

Of the 213 arrested for DWI statewide, the largest number was in Troop F (Upper Hudson Valley) where there were 60. Nine of the 11 NYSP regions saw double digit DWI arrests with the fewest in New York City (2), and in the Southern Tier (6).

Sixty-eight distracted driving citations were issued in the Capital Region, the most by region and just one ahead of Troop F, 67.

During the four-day campaign, Troopers patrolling the NYS Thruway handed out more than 700 speeding tickets.

And, across New York State, Troopers investigated a total of eight fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths.

During last year’s campaign, State Police issued 14,249 total tickets and arrested 185 people for DWI, officials said.

You can find a full breakdown by region, here.

