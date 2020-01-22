NYS Trooper Injured After Driver Doesn’t Move Over

THIS is why you move over when you see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. A New York State Trooper was injured this morning when someone hit the vehicle.

The trooper was investigating an accident on State Route 370 in Salina and the police car was struck when someone failed to move into the left lane to pass. While the driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the trooper suffered minor injuries.

Accidents like this are as terrifying as they are easily avoidable. If you see a car stopped on the side of the road, whether it's a police vehicle or not, move over--it could save a life.