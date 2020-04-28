5 Foods We’ll Miss Most if the New York State Fair Doesn’t Happen

Credit: nysfair.ny.gov

So, Governor Andrew Cuomo has stated that the Great New York State Fair may not happen if the entire state of New York cannot fully open.

Now it's getting serious. COVID-19 may be messing with our favorite summertime foods. August in Central New York is synonymous with the State Fair. If the Coronavirus wipes out the Fair, we'll be robbed of an annual tradition. After all, as a society, we've been overindulging in delicious New York State Fair foods since the Fair was born in 1841. Here are the foods we'd miss most:

Gianelli Sausage

Eric Meier/TSM

Salt Potatoes

Naomi Lynn/TSM
Corn on the Cob

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Fried Dough

ejkrouse/ThinkStock

Deep-Fried Everything Else

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
