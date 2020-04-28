5 Foods We’ll Miss Most if the New York State Fair Doesn’t Happen
So, Governor Andrew Cuomo has stated that the Great New York State Fair may not happen if the entire state of New York cannot fully open.
Now it's getting serious. COVID-19 may be messing with our favorite summertime foods. August in Central New York is synonymous with the State Fair. If the Coronavirus wipes out the Fair, we'll be robbed of an annual tradition. After all, as a society, we've been overindulging in delicious New York State Fair foods since the Fair was born in 1841. Here are the foods we'd miss most:
Gianelli Sausage
Salt Potatoes
Corn on the Cob
Fried Dough
Deep-Fried Everything Else