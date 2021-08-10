Will Masks Be Required at NY State Fair in Syracuse? Here’s What We Know

Many have questioned the fate of the New York State Fair and whether or not certain rules would be put into place. Onondoga County is currently listed at the "substantial" level of community transmission in regards to COVID.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, indoors in public. So what does that mean for the state-wide event?

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an executive order Tuesday, mandating masks inside buildings on the fairgrounds, regardless of vaccination status. He believes it will make everyone safe in the long run.

“We know that masks, especially for indoor settings, are scientifically proven to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 which is why I have signed this executive order,” he said. “I want to thank the team at the Fair for their partnership in this effort to ensure that we can have a successful Fair while implementing important measures that keep our community safe.”

County wide mask mandates have not been put in place, but that could very well change before the Fair starts its run on August 20.

Some fairgoers are thanking McMahon for signing the order, while others are questioning how/who will be enforcing the policy.

As of right, the executive order only requires masks while indoors. If this changes to a mask mandate for the Fair in general, we will provide you with that update.

New York State Fair tickets and vouchers for parking are now on sale, but they can only be purchased online or over the phone, no cash tickets will be sold at the gates.

With a three-dollar admission, the 2021 New York State Fair is the lowest admission price of any fair in the U.S. And even cheaper for people 65 and older who will be admitted free.

Tickets and $5 vouchers for parking in the Fair’s lots are available online via the Fair’s official online ticket seller, Etix, or by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Having both available on Etix, you can now buy your admission and parking in the same transaction.

Will you be visiting the Fair now that a mask mandate has been put into place for all who want to be indoors, and now that you can't use cash at the gates? Let us know inside the station app.

