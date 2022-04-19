This $38 Pizza Slice Out Of New York City Can’t Be Real

Would you spend $38 on a pizza slice in New York City? Talk about some major inflation.

Sofia Pizza Shoppe in New York City is home to the DoughDici. Back in 2017, these slices were selling for $38 a piece. Yes, $38 for one slice of pizza. How in the world could you justify the cost for a slice of pizza? This had to be a stunt right?

Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy even sampled it:

“The DoughDici Experience” was famous for being a sporadic event online through EventBrite. If you attempted to walk into the restaurant and just order the slice, they wouldn't serve it to you. Why is this slice so special? According to the New York Post, this pan pizza takes three-and-a-half days to make.

The dough first rises in the refrigerator for 72 hours. It’s then pressed into a small, rectangular pan lined with a mix of grated cheeses and unfiltered Sicilian olive oil and left to rise another 12 hours at room temperature.

According to the owner, the dough eventually puffs into a dome, then sinks slightly, at which point the toppings are added as thin slices of homemade mozzarella and then a crushed tomato sauce.

It bakes for about 10 minutes and is then topped with basil, garlic, more Sicilian olive oil and thin slices of Parmigiano delle Vacche Rosse, a prized cheese made from the milk of red cows and aged for 36 months.

Currently the restaurant isn't open like it was back in 2017 due to the pandemic. However, the legacy of the slice lives on. You can still book private events online, catering, and of course book the DoughDici.

