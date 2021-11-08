Tis the season for Santa, Christmas trees, and lights. One Central New York town is celebrating the holidays with the first parade of lights.

"We want to get everyone in the holiday spirit and will be kicking off Oneida’s First Annual Parade of Lights," said Steve Laureti, a member of the Common Council.

The parade will be combined with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Oneida on December 3. Residents and businesses are invited to decorate their vehicles and join the parade. "We are also encouraging any businesses to decorate their windows too, sort of like Macy’s in NYC," Laureti said.

The parade will run from East Railroad Street, down Main Street past the Kallet Civic Center, and end at Lenox Avenue. "We are seeing a new energy and positive community involvement in Oneida," said Laureti. "We wanted to bring something fun to the city, and what better than mix holiday cheer with a parade."

Santa is expected to arrive for the holiday celebration at 5:30 PM. The tree will then be lit in Higinbotham Park at 6 PM and the parade will kick off at 6:30 PM. Christmas carols, crafts, food, and holiday fun will be held at the Civic Center following the parade from 6:30 to 8 PM.

"We have a great community and the perfect location in Central New York, so we want to show off our businesses while creating a fun time for the residents," said Laureti.

If anyone wants to be involved, they're asked to call the Oneida Rec Department at 315-363-3590.

