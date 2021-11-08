When is Gingerbread Village, a Sweet Holiday Tradition Open at Turning Stone

A sweet holiday tradition is almost ready for the Christmas season. Bakers are busy putting together the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

The annual village, which has been recognized the last several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country, will be set up at the casino in Verona, New York. Thousands of visitors travel to Turning Stone to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast.

It takes 30 employees over 2,200 hours to make the impressive village each year that consists of more than 700 pounds of gingerbread dough, 2,045 pounds of icing, and over 750 pounds of candy.

The opening of the Gingerbread Village, Turning Stone's kick-off to the holidays will be Monday, November 22 and it's definitely a must-see over the holidays. It's been located in Exit 33 for the last several years but will have a new home inside the casino for 2021. More details on this year's Gingerbread Village and annual Christmas tree lighting, also a must see for the holidays, will be announced soon. We'll update the story when it becomes available.

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Coming to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George this winter.



Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.