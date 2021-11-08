Tour This Food Network Star’s Historic Upstate New York Farm

No, it's not Rachael Ray, arguably one of the most famous Food Network chefs to live in upstate New York. It's Nancy Fuller and her husband, David Ginsburg who hosts the show "Farmhouse Rules." They have sold/leased their "TV" farm in Hudson, New York.

The Locust Dale Farm, also as the Conyn-Van Rensselaer house, is a spectacular Dutch Colonial home from the 1700s. The main house was built in 1766, on 143 acres and it includes several buildings including a large barn built in the 1860s, an outdoor kitchen, an ice house, and a corn crib.

The main house, sitting on 143 acres, is huge at 6,700 square feet with five bedrooms, four fireplaces, and three and a half bathrooms.

This amazing Dutch Colonial farm could be yours for just under $6 million. Check out www.realtor.com for more information. Although, it looks like she and her husband are leasing out part of the farm so it might be "technically" off the market for now.

