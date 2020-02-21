2020 Herkimer County $5 Rabies Vaccination Schedule

Vaccinate your pets, "it's the law!" By protecting your pet, you're protecting your family.

Rabies is a fatal virus that affects the central nervous system and is most commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected animal's saliva. Only mammals can be infected with the rabies virus, including humans, domestic animals, and livestock. In the northeast, rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, foxes, skunks, and bats.

Help protect yourself and your pets from rabies:

1. Vaccinate your pets against rabies

2. Make sure animal enclosures are secure, so small animals cannot get in.

3. Spay or neuter all animals to reduce the number of strays.

4. Do not feed strays or handle unknown animals, wild or domestic.

Children and adults should not play with unknown animals (wild or domestic). If a bat is found in your house, call Public Health and make arrangements to have it tested.

All bites and possible exposure to rabies must be reported to the local health department at 315-867-1176.

All cats, dogs and ferrets three months or older must be vaccinated even if they stay indoors.

Every dog and cat needs two rabies vaccinations one year apart, then one every three years.

Bring proof of the pet's vaccination history to receive a three-year certificate.

Ferrets must be vaccinated every year.

Dogs should be on a leash; cats and ferrets should be in a carrier or pillowcase.

NO EXAMS WILL BE GIVEN.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

A $5.00 donation per pet is suggested to defray costs.

East Herkimer Fire Department

193 Main Rd., East Herkimer 13350

Thursday, March 26th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Ohio Community Rec. Center

140 Nellis Rd., Town of Ohio 13324

Thursday, April 9th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Dolgeville Fire Department

20 S. Helmer Ave., Dolgeville 13329

Thursday, May 7th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

East Herkimer Fire Department

193 Main Rd., East Herkimer 13350

Saturday, May 16th, 1:30 - 3:30 pm

Old Forge Fire Department

116 Fulton St., Old Forge 13420

Thursday, May 21st, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Norway Community Center

3114 Military Rd., Norway 13416

Thursday, June 4th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Ilion-Frankfort VFW Pavilion

4274 Acme Rd., Frankfort 13340

Wednesday, June 17th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Danube Town Garage

438 Creek Rd., Little Falls 13365

Thursday, July 9th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Salisbury Fire Department

2549 St. Rt. 29, Salisbury Center 13454

Wednesday, August 26th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Cedarville Fire Department

960 St. Rt. 51, Cedarville 13357

Thursday, September 17th, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

Little Falls Town Garage

478 Flint Ave. Ext., Little Falls 13365

Thursday, October 1st, 5:30 - 7:00 pm

East Herkimer Fire Department

193 Main Rd., East Herkimer 13350

Saturday, November 7th, 1:30 - 3:30 pm

To pre-register for a clinic call 315-867-1176 or visit Herkimercounty.org - Rabies Clinics

Walk-ins are always welcome.