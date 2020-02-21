Central and Upstate New York Free Youth Turkey Hunt 2020 Date Set

Maybe if we think about turkey hunting it'll seem more like spring. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation has set the dates for the annual Youth Hunt for Wild Turkey. The event will run on consecutive Saturdays in April.

The DEC is partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to host the educational program at the Massena Rod and Gun Club Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m. The Youth Hunt itself will be the following Saturday, April 25.

Eligible hunters must be 12, 13, 14, or 15 years of age and hold a hunting license and turkey permit. They must also be accompanied by an adult who also possesses a valid hunting license and turkey permit. If the person accompanying the youth hunter is not a parent or legal guardian, they must have written permission from them.

Get more information on regulations for the Youth Hunt at the DEC's website or contact Lt. Troy Basford at (315) 265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503