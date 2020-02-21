One Person Dies In Westmoreland Fire

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire in the Town of Westmoreland.

The fire at 6924 Dix Road was reported at about 3:00 this morning.

When deputies arrived, they found the house was fully involved.

Three adults who lived the house were able to escape.

Deputies say 61-year old Ralph Elliot was found on the first-floor in front of the home.

Elliot was taken to the Onondoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

The initial investigation indicates the fire started in the area of the home where the furnace and hot water tank were located and does not appear to be suspicious.

Several fire departments were on the scene fighting the fire including Westmoreland, Stanwix Heights, Oriskany, Clark Mills, Verona, and Clinton.