40 Years Ago There Was a ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Lake Placid

40 years ago the U.S. hockey team did something many didn't think was possible. They beat the four time defending Olympic gold medalist Russian team in a miracle game in Lake Placid.

The youngest team in the tournament, full of amateur players, miraculously defeated the professional Soviets, who were favored to take home the gold on February 22nd, 1980. They'd have to settle for silver after team USA went on to beat Finland to stand on the top of the podium at the 1980 Olympics.

The victory went on to become not only the most iconic moment at the Olympics, but in sports history. In 2004, Disney released 'Miracle' with Kurt Russell playing coach Herb Brooks, who died before the film was complete.

Where were you for the Miracle on Ice?

Watch the final seconds of game with Al Michael's famous "Do you believe in miracles" call.