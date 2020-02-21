A central New York cop's claim of a man praying for strength to kill police officers is a harsh reminder of the dangers they face every day.

The officer was called to remove a man from a local business who was trying to purchase tobacco without ID. "He was asked to leave because he refused to accept the policy," said the officer who located the man. He gave his name and date of birth. When I returned to my patrol car to check him for warrants I heard him praying."

This was his prayer...

"Lord, give me the strength to kill police officers. Lord, give me the strength to kill police officers and their families."

Scary, but a harsh reality for the men and women in uniform every day.

We not only honor the Rome Police Department for First Responder Friday, we honor all the men and women who put their lives at risk every day for the safety of ours.

THANK YOU!

Tommy Lamach

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday,' presented by Martin, Harding & Mazzotti.

We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.