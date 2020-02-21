Take a 30mph face first ride down an icy Olympic chute in New York this winter....if you dare.

At the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid, you'll have the chance to try the sport of skeleton.

You'll need to plan ahead if you're brave enough to give the skeleton a try. It's only available on Saturdays. Reservations are highly recommended and should be made at least 72 hours in advance. You can call 518-523-4436 or email oscreservations@orda.org to make your reservation.

Skeleton Dates:

February 15-22

4:30 - 6:00 pm | Last Ticket Sold for Skeleton at 5:15 pm

March 25

4:30 - 6:00 pm | Last Ticket Sold for Skeleton at 5:15 pm

The Skeleton Experience is $75. Combine it with the Bobsled Experience for $136.

Get more details at Whiteface.com/activities.