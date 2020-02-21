Cow in Middle of Road Refuses to Obey Mooooove Over Law in New York

In Central New York, we're used to all sorts of animals making their way across the road - some run, some hop, and some...just stand there.

The New York State Police had a run-in with a wayward bovine, who refused to obey our state's Moooove Over Law.

According to the Facebook post:

"Another day. Another “standoff”.

This lady refused to mooooooove out of the road in the town of Granger, Allegany County. See what we did there? (We did get her home safely.)"

Credit: New York State Troopers

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We have to give credit to our officers, who protect New Yorkers - including cows. Thank you, officers.