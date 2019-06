2019 Primary Election Results

Here are the results of local primaries held on Tuesday, June 25th.

All results are unofficial.

Oneida County Executive (Republican, 188 of 192 Districts Reporting)

Anthony Picente, 4,473

David Gordon, 2,192

Oneida County Executive (Conservative, 188 of 192 Districts Reporting)

Anthony Picente, 103

Write In, 56

Rome Mayor (Republican, 30 of 31 Districts Reporting)

Jacqueline Izzo, 928

David Mattoon, 232

Utica Mayor (Democrat, 51 of 51 Districts Reporting)

Robert Palmieri,1,424

Joe Marino, 1,302

Utica Common Council, 3rd Ward (Republican, 10 of 10 Districts Reporting)

Richard Tomaino, 220

Robert DeSanctis, 147

Utica Common Council, 4th Ward (Democrat, 9 of 9 Districts Reporting)

Fred Bruzzese, 307

Frank Meola, 313

Utica Common Council, 6th Ward (Republican, 9 of 9 Districts Reporting)

Joseph Betrus, 419

Frank Pelli, 219

For more results, visit ocgov.net.