AC/DC Continuing With Axl Rose ‘Never Really Came Up’

Angus Young said the idea of AC/DC continuing with Axl Rose after the Rock or Bust tour “never really came up.” The Guns N’ Roses singer was brought in after Brian Johnson’s hearing problems forced him off the road in 2016. When the tour was completed, rumors began circulating that Rose would remain a member of the band.

In a new interview with Total Guitar, Young said "that never really came up. Axl was really very generous, and he helped us out to get through our touring side at a difficult spot. He had contacted us and said he could help if it didn’t interfere with his own commitments of what he was going. ... He wanted to come in and try songs that he himself liked, and he was suggesting songs I hadn’t played in a long time. I’m definitely grateful that he volunteered, and that had helped us finish off our commitment. But he has his own life.”

At the tour’s completion, Young and his nephew Stevie were the only remaining members of the band who’d started the Rock or Bust project: In addition to Johnson’s departure, bassist Cliff Williams retired and drummer Phil Rudd was replaced after some legal issues.

“At that point, you’re at the great unknown,” Young explained. “We didn’t know what would happen. You’re in a bit of a case of limbo. But at the time you just go, ‘I’m committed to getting through this, and then after that I’ll concentrate on what comes.”

The three members all returned for the band's new album Power Up, which will be released on Nov. 13. With touring possibilities still up in the air, Young reflected: “I’ve been doing this most of my life, since I was in my teens. So it’s very hard to think of something other than when it comes to making music. I’ve always said if I do anything music-wise, I can only do it the AC/DC way. Even if I wasn’t in AC/DC, I think it would probably still sound like AC/DC.”