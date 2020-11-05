Take a Public Market Tour and Receive Free Produce

If you've never stepped foot on a farm or in a garden, shopping at a public or farmer's market can seem a little overwhelming. Ease those fears with free tours of Oneida County's market at Union Station on Saturdays in November.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and the USDA's SNAP-Ed program conduct two tours each Saturday; November 7, November 14, and November 21. Tour are one hour in length from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to Noon.

Upon completion of the tour, SNAP Eligible adults 18 and over will receive:

$15 of fresh free produce

Free reusable shopping bags

Free recipes you can use at home

Tips on how to shop healthy on a budget

You do need to register for the tours in advance. You can do it online and get more info at CCE's website or contact Mary Stockhauser at (315) 736-3394 Ext. 178 or email:

mas889@cornell.edu