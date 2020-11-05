Parents In Utica, and Rome Areas Can Book Zoom Santa Calls

This Christmas season, maybe you are nervous about taking your kids out to see Santa. You can now book Santa for a Zoom call at home with your kids.

Live Calls With Santa is a new site that was “created by parents for 2020 parenting needs” just in time for the holiday season. This sites mission is to spread holiday cheer by having Santa chat with children, and mimicking the experience of a traditional holiday mall visit.

Give your children the Santa Claus experience they've been wishing for all year. Watch their eyes light up in amazement when Santa greets them by name, talks about their interests and even knows their teacher's name."

Parents will be allowed to record Santa's call with their child, so they can keep that memory forever. Santa makes all his calls using only high quality audiovisual equipment to ensure all families have a premium experience. Currently there are three packages to choose from:

1) Basic Package- $19.95

This includes a live video call, up to five minutes, with Santa from his workshop.

2) Premium Package- $29.95

This includes a live video chat and story time with Santa, up to five minutes total. Plus, a video recording of your chat.

3) Platinum Package- $49.95

This includes a live video chat with Santa, up to five minutes total. A fully edited highlight reel and a $10 future credit to livecallwithsanta.com.

They Are Hiring Santa's Elves Too

The seasonal work-from-home job pays $25 CAD an hour. The professional Santas will be required to remain in character throughout the calls and must be able to handle “tricky questions” in order to “provide an immersive experience.”