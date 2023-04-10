11 Central New York Breweries Win Big at 2023 Craft Beer Competition

Raise your glass -- Central New York knows good beer!

Eleven breweries from the region took home medals at the 2023 New York State Craft Beer Competition. The annual event -- which is the largest state-level beer competition in the U.S. -- was held back on March 4th & 5th, with winners revealed at a ceremony on March 24th.

New York State Craft Beer via Facebook New York State Craft Beer via Facebook loading...

2023 saw over 1,300 entries across 27 different beer categories. Roughly 500 New York breweries -- from downstate to the north country and everywhere in between -- were represented.

Wayward Lane Brewing (Schoharie) won 2023 Brewery of the Year (Wayward Lane Brewing via Facebook) Wayward Lane Brewing (Schoharie) won 2023 Brewery of the Year

(Wayward Lane Brewing via Facebook) loading...

Take a look at the winning breweries from Central New York:

Aurora Brewing Co. • 1897 Route 90 • King Ferry (Cayuga County)

• 1897 Route 90 • King Ferry (Cayuga County) Category: Golden/Blonde Ale (American, Kolsch, Cream Ale)

Golden/Blonde Ale (American, Kolsch, Cream Ale) Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: La Crema

La Crema Category: Hazy Double IPA

Hazy Double IPA Medal: Silver

Silver Beer: Simcoe Super Fresh to Death

-----

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing , 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport (Cayuga County)

, 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport (Cayuga County) Category: Pale Ale

Pale Ale Medal: Silver

Silver Beer: Bay Bridge Pale Ale

Bay Bridge Pale Ale Category: Imperial Stout and Porter

Imperial Stout and Porter Medal: Silver

Silver Beer: Baltic Porter

Baltic Porter Category: Kettle and Simple Sours

Kettle and Simple Sours Medal: Bronze

Bronze Beer: Berliner Style Weisse

-----

McGraw Box Brewing Co. , 1 Spring St, McGraw (Cortland County)

1 Spring St, McGraw (Cortland County) Category: Wheat

Wheat Medal: Bronze

Bronze Beer: Holznot Hefeweizen

-----

ONCO Fermentations , 397 Route 281, Tully

397 Route 281, Tully Category: American IPA Variations

American IPA Variations Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: Hyphen (New England IPA)

-----

Prison City Brewing, 251 North St, Auburn

251 North St, Auburn Category: Barrel Aged Sour

Barrel Aged Sour Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: Something, Something, Something 2022

Something, Something, Something 2022 Category: Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA Medal: Silver

Silver Beer: Haze On

-----

Riseform Brewing Co. , 4 E. Main St., Marcellus

4 E. Main St., Marcellus Category: Brown Ale (American & British)

Brown Ale (American & British) Medal: Bronze

Bronze Beer: Oh, Bother (American Brown Ale)

-----

Seneca Street Brew Pub , 315 E. Seneca St., Manlius

315 E. Seneca St., Manlius Category: Amber/Red Ales (British, American, Irish, Scottish)

Amber/Red Ales (British, American, Irish, Scottish) Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: Irish Red Ale

-----

Skaneateles Brewery , 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles

4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles Category: Brown Ale (American & British)

Brown Ale (American & British) Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: Major Trail Brown Ale (American Brown Ale)

-----

Underground Beer Lab , 7000 Airways Park Drive, East Syracuse (2 medals)

7000 Airways Park Drive, East Syracuse (2 medals) Category: Hazy Pale Ale

Hazy Pale Ale Medal: Bronze

Bronze Beer: Defies Logic Hazy Pale Ale

Defies Logic Hazy Pale Ale Category: Hazy DIPA (Double IPA)

Hazy DIPA (Double IPA) Medal: Bronze

Bronze Beer: Topology Double NEIPA

-----

Willow Rock Brewing Company , 115 Game Road, Syracuse

115 Game Road, Syracuse Category: Experimental

Experimental Medal: Silver

Silver Beer: We Made It (Barleywine Ale)

-----

WT Brews , 18 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville

18 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville Category: Stout (Non-Imperial)

Stout (Non-Imperial) Medal: Gold

Gold Beer: Present Absence (Foreign Extra Stout)

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane.