11 Central New York Breweries Win Big at 2023 Craft Beer Competition
Raise your glass -- Central New York knows good beer!
Eleven breweries from the region took home medals at the 2023 New York State Craft Beer Competition. The annual event -- which is the largest state-level beer competition in the U.S. -- was held back on March 4th & 5th, with winners revealed at a ceremony on March 24th.
2023 saw over 1,300 entries across 27 different beer categories. Roughly 500 New York breweries -- from downstate to the north country and everywhere in between -- were represented.
Take a look at the winning breweries from Central New York:
- Aurora Brewing Co. • 1897 Route 90 • King Ferry (Cayuga County)
- Category: Golden/Blonde Ale (American, Kolsch, Cream Ale)
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: La Crema
- Category: Hazy Double IPA
- Medal: Silver
- Beer: Simcoe Super Fresh to Death
-----
- Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing, 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport (Cayuga County)
- Category: Pale Ale
- Medal: Silver
- Beer: Bay Bridge Pale Ale
- Category: Imperial Stout and Porter
- Medal: Silver
- Beer: Baltic Porter
- Category: Kettle and Simple Sours
- Medal: Bronze
- Beer: Berliner Style Weisse
-----
- McGraw Box Brewing Co., 1 Spring St, McGraw (Cortland County)
- Category: Wheat
- Medal: Bronze
- Beer: Holznot Hefeweizen
-----
- ONCO Fermentations, 397 Route 281, Tully
- Category: American IPA Variations
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: Hyphen (New England IPA)
-----
- Prison City Brewing, 251 North St, Auburn
- Category: Barrel Aged Sour
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: Something, Something, Something 2022
- Category: Hazy IPA
- Medal: Silver
- Beer: Haze On
-----
- Riseform Brewing Co., 4 E. Main St., Marcellus
- Category: Brown Ale (American & British)
- Medal: Bronze
- Beer: Oh, Bother (American Brown Ale)
-----
- Seneca Street Brew Pub, 315 E. Seneca St., Manlius
- Category: Amber/Red Ales (British, American, Irish, Scottish)
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: Irish Red Ale
-----
- Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles
- Category: Brown Ale (American & British)
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: Major Trail Brown Ale (American Brown Ale)
-----
- Underground Beer Lab, 7000 Airways Park Drive, East Syracuse (2 medals)
- Category: Hazy Pale Ale
- Medal: Bronze
- Beer: Defies Logic Hazy Pale Ale
- Category: Hazy DIPA (Double IPA)
- Medal: Bronze
- Beer: Topology Double NEIPA
-----
- Willow Rock Brewing Company, 115 Game Road, Syracuse
- Category: Experimental
- Medal: Silver
- Beer: We Made It (Barleywine Ale)
-----
- WT Brews, 18 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville
- Category: Stout (Non-Imperial)
- Medal: Gold
- Beer: Present Absence (Foreign Extra Stout)
