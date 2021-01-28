A Woman Told Her Mom She’s Going On An ‘All Mayo Diet’ & Her Reaction Is PricelessFree Beer and Hot WingsKelly CheesePublished: January 28, 2021vitalssssShare on FacebookShare on TwitterMayo is already kind of gross, so the way she reacts is actually pretty reasonable.Source: YouTube Source: A Woman Told Her Mom She’s Going On An ‘All Mayo Diet’ & Her Reaction Is Priceless Filed Under: daughter, diet, funny, gross, mayo, Mayonnaise, mom, YouTubeCategories: Utica-Rome NewsCommentsLeave A CommentBack To Top