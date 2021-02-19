Rachael Ray, Husband Rebuilding Lake Luzerne Home After Fire

After a fire that devastated her family's Adirondack home last summer, Rachael Ray and her husband John are rebuilding.

The celebrity chef and daytime television host shared footage of the frame of the new home during a show earlier this week, even showing the bones of their new bedroom where there was previously no roof because of the fire.

"John and I were discussing that somehow it was easier to see it just gone, and the hole in the ground, that's our cellar, is all that remained. It was kind of easier to take it not being there than to stand inside a frame and see everything all white around you because you then really notice...what's missing," Ray said as her husband finished her sentence.

Get our free mobile app

Even though it was a step forward to see the bones of their new house, Rachael and John said it was a difficult experience.

"I don't think we're gonna go back until it's like done-done. We're gonna stay down here," Ray said. "It was not fun, but we wanted to share it with you guys because you're so kind and you've shared so much with us in your thoughts and your prayers and your very beautiful, very open and honest letters. Thank you for letting us into your lives and trusting us, and we'll let you know when it's a lot closer there because I don't think we're going to go back immediately."

In August 2020, the Adirondack home where Ray had been remotely broadcasting during the pandemic erupted into flames, Luckily, Rachael, John and their dog, Bella, escaped unharmed, but the home was a total loss.

