Here’s The Full 2018 Taste of Syracuse Musical Lineup
The annual Taste of Syracuse festival starts today and goes through Saturday and as the name implies it's all about food, but what would food be like without music? Here's the entire lineup for both days leading up to a rousing performance by Smash Mouth to end the whole thing Saturday night (all times approximate:)
FRIDAY
Clinton Square Stage
- 12n - Just Joe
- 315 - The Ende Brothers
- 5p - Infinity
- 630 - Tanksley
- 745 - Stroke
- 930 - Prime Time Horns
Erie Blvd Stage
- 12n - Peg Newell & Robyn Stockdale
- 5p - Funky Blue Roots
- 620 - 5th Edition
- 750 - Rootshock
- 930 - Sophistafunk
Main Stage
- 12n - Max Scialdone
- 530 - Dangerous Type
- 720 - Country Swagg
- 910 - Hard Promises
SATURDAY
Clinton Square Stage
- 12n - Lori Ann
- 145 - Chad Mac & Briana Jessie
- 3p - Lisa Lee Band
- 420 - The Black River
- 610 - Tim Herron & Great Blue
- 730 - Soul Risin'
- 9p - The Barndogs Deluxe
Erie Blvd Stage
- 12n - Colin Aberdeen
- 140 - Mr. Monkey
- 3p - Dark Hollow
- 520 - Joe Driscoll & Brownskin
- 710 - The Old Main
- 9p - Skunk City
Main Stage
- 130 - ***Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest***
- 230 - Poor Tim
- 350 - Chris Eves & the New Normal
- 510 - Grit & Grace
- 630 - Vinyl Albums Live: 90's Mix Tape
- 9p - SMASH MOUTH