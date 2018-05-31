Could The Fatal H3N2 Dog Flu Virus Be Here In CNY?
Dog owners in Central New York, heads up. Veterinarians in New York are warning about a strain of canine flu that is making its way to the East Coast.
The H3N2 virus has already affected hundreds of dogs earlier this year. Since then, over three dozen reports of dog flu have been filed in New York, and the virus is still spreading.
It should be noted that humans can't get sick from the disease, but they can spread it, and it can potentially prove fatal for some dogs if not treated quickly. It can live on human skin for up to a day, and dogs can spread it to each other through shared bowls of water or at kennels."
WRRV reports that signs of the dog flu include lethargy, loss of appetite, and coughing. If your dog has been behaving strangely, they may need to get checked out, and the sooner the better.