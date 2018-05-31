Eddie Money Added To NYS Fair Entertainment Lineup

Eddie Money will play opening day at The Great New York State Fair!

The opening night highlight of the NYS Fair is Eddie Money with a free show on the Experience Stage in the New York Experience festival area of the Fairgrounds. The Money Man takes the stage at 7 pm on August 22, 2018, when admission is only $1. The Empire Experience Stage will offer free concerts with your Fair admission three times a day featuring a diverse lineup of talent and entertainment.

You can hear your favorites like as the former New York City police officer trainee belts out "Baby Hold On," "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Think I'm in Love" and "Shakin'." Eddie Money will perform a high energy show on Experience Stage that families will love.

The New York State Fair is operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets runs from August 22 to September 3, 2018. The Fair's mission, reflected in its theme, "FIND YOUR GREAT," is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.