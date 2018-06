The Westmoreland Marching Band invites you to say "Hello Summer" with Bingo and other fun at Vernon Downs in Vernon.

All the fun is taking place on Sunday June 3rd. Tickets are $25. There will be door prizes, raffles, cash bar, and more! You'll have a chance to win all sorts of designer purses and more.

If you need any more details, contact Bambi Patterson at 315-527-0515.