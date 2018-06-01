22nd Annual Ride For Missing Children Taking Place Today

The 22nd annual Ride for Missing Children is taking place today.

The annual bike ride promotes awareness and hope in the plight of missing and exploited children across the country.

About 500 riders left Troop D Headquarters in Oneida this morning for the 80-mile ride.

They'll be making stops throughout the day at several schools to meet with students and bring a message of safety.

The ride will end at about 6:20 at the New Hartford Rec Center. The public is invited to attend the closing ceremony.

You can find a link to the full ride route at therideformissingchildren.com.

The Ride is the biggest annual fundraiser for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Mohawk Valley branch located in Utica.